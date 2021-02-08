TOPTON, Pa. - With a little humor, heart and a song, the "Friends of Brandywine" are bringing their talents to local TV and Facebook.
"One of the things we thought, because of the pandemic, a lot of people were stuck at home, so we felt we needed to give them something to enjoy," Toby Bower, one of the group's founders, "a little bit of humor, and in turn, we could raise money for families in need."
A recent Christmas effort by the group raised more than $6,000 to provide families with hot meals, gift cards, and winter coats, and the group circled the next holiday on the calendar.
"Let's keep this rolling, so we said, 'Let's do a Valentine's Day show,'" said co-founder Mike Wagaman, "so we're hopeful with our Valentine's Day show we can continue to raise money and offer those same types of meals and gift cards and clothing items for the Easter holiday."
Organizers said the upcoming show required them to start from scratch creatively.
"Putting this one together, we basically had to write the show from beginning to end and decide what it was the theme we wanted to have," Bower said, "and we came up with love."
The group continues to receive great feedback for its efforts. It has already received a donation of 50 Easter baskets for families in the Brandywine Heights Area School District community.
"A bunch of reactions," Wagaman said. "They tell us how much they enjoy the show, how great it is that a community can come together during a pandemic to still raise those funds to help those in need."
The Valentine's Day show and fundraiser is set to air on CWTAP-TV and on Facebook at 6 p.m. on Sunday.