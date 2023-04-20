LYONS, Pa. – These "friends" have come a long way.
"We never would have thought we would have come as far as we have, by having a thought where Mike and I talked about doing a recorded show," said Jonathan Quier, a founding member of Friends of Brandywine.
From Christmas 2020, to numerous recorded holiday music shows and $40,000 raised to help families and students in the Brandywine Heights Area School District, the Friends of Brandywine are now off your screen — and onto a live stage.
"Having a live show was never on our radar because of our schedules," said Michael Wagaman, one of the group's founders. "However, through our tape recordings, we had a local organization come to us and say, 'Would you be interested in doing entertainment for our banquet?'"
After so many recorded shows — now set to be in front of an audience at the banquet hall at the Lyons Fire Co. — what's it going to be like for the performers?
"The one unique thing about the show that we're putting on tomorrow night is that it is unscripted," Quier said, "so we have an order of songs that we're doing, but what happens in between those songs — we have no idea what is going to happen."
The Friends of Brandywine say the need in their community is still there.
"The number of families who are still hurting with meals and clothes and winter coats and things like that — oil costs, utility bills— that's why we came together is to try and help where we could," Wagaman said.
With 200 tickets sold, Friday night's fundraising effort is sold out. Not bad for a pandemic partnership that started in a basement studio.
"If this goes well tomorrow night, I'm sure you'll be seeing us here again next year and maybe years to come," Quier said.