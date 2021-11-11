TOPTON, Pa. – Once Halloween hits, the holidays seem to start to fly by quickly, but for the Friends of Brandywine — the group behind the latest holiday special — the impact they're having is sticking around.
"We were just so humbled and overwhelmed by the support once again with our show," said Jonathan Quier, with the Friends of Brandywine performing group.
The latest installment racked up more than $6,000 to help nearly two dozen families get food, winter coats and other essential items for the months ahead.
"They were very grateful, especially during this pandemic" said Dawn Schwenk, a nurse in the Brandywine Heights Area School District. "They've been very, very grateful."
This latest show had a high mark to hit, and it's the biggest total raised so far, with these types of shows starting Christmas of last year.
"To date, we are over $25,000 that we have donated back to the school district since our Christmas show last year," Quier recalled. "So a handful of shows and little fundraisers."
According to Brandywine's school nurse who serves as a liaison to the anonymous families in need, as the cost of living goes up for all us, it's even harder on needy families.
"So far, I've had requests for basically essential needs," Schwenk said, "food, clothing, shoes."
As for the Friends of Brandywine, there's no stopping these fun fundraisers, and they're already planning the next one.
"We are excited for our Christmas show, and we are even talking about for Valentine's Day, doing more of a live event," Quier said, "so more info to come."