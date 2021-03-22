TOPTON, Pa. — A community group in Berks County is doing its part to help Topton-area families in need.
"Friends of Brandywine" presented a $6,000 check to the Brandywine Heights Area School District on Monday.
The group also gave the district Easter baskets that were put together by Trinity Lutheran Church.
Friends of Brandywine staged a Valentine's Day comedy show to raise money for families in the school district.
Organizers said they are grateful for the community support.
"It just started as a group of friends wanting to put together a little comical and musical show for our community, and we decided to do it for a cause," said Jonathan Quier.
So far, the Friends group has raised more than $12,000.
It also put together a St. Patrick's Day show, which you can now watch online, and plans are in the works for an Independence Day show.