TOPTON, Pa. – There's a lot many of us continue to learn through this pandemic, but a group of entertainers in the Brandywine Heights Area School District community say they learned two things.
"Determined that we are good at two things. One, entertaining, and B, raising money," said Mike Wagaman, one of the creators of the Friends of Brandywine performing group. "So, we've raised almost $20,000 since last Christmas, which is pretty incredible."
Incredible and showing no signs of stopping — as each holiday since has brought a new show from the seven-member group, and this upcoming Halloween proves no different.
"There's costuming in it. Corny, I'll say, but it was a lot of fun," Wagaman explained, "so we have everything from Elton John to Dolly Parton to Kenny Rodgers to Freddy Mercury."
From holiday dinners to backpacks filled with food, the group continues to raise money to support the community, and their popularity is growing.
"It's really neat to go out in the community and hear people say, 'When's the next show? We really enjoyed seeing it and we love the cause that you guys are really supporting here,'" Wagaman said.
The Halloween show is set to air on Sunday on CWTAP TV, which is channel 84 on Service Electric in Berks.
"The funds that we raise from this show will go to feed families in need for Thanksgiving," Wagaman said, "so our hope is to raise enough money to provide complete meals for about 30 families."
Any additional money raised will go to winter coats and Christmas dinners in the months ahead.
"It looks more seamless than it actually feels like when we are filming it," Wagaman revealed, "so we have a great photographer and editor."
Despite the challenges in the community, as far as the Friends of Brandywine are concerned, the show must go on.