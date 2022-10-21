LONGSWAMP TWP., Pa. — The "Elvises" are back in the building.

"This is a great opportunity for us to dust these costumes off that we keep in our closet," said Michael Wagaman with the Friends of Brandywine. "We call this Graceland east, and this is where we do all our filming for our shows."

The Friends of Brandywine fundraiser shows began during the COVID-19 pandemic and have since become a holiday staple in the community.

"When's the next show?," Wagaman said. "We just love it so much."

Why keep going?

"There is still a huge need, and the need is growing," Wagaman said.

So, after all this time during the pandemic and Zoom interviews, in the "studio" where they've been making these great holiday specials, also known as Mike's basement, the camaraderie and positive vibes are coming together for the community.

"It is a good time," Wagaman said. "It is a lot of work. It comes off on camera we are goofing around, but we put a lot of work to it."

This Halloween special is set to air online Sunday and on TV next week, and it's the latest in a growing number of specials that have raised $30,000.

"The funds that come in, we can give directly to food that goes directly to those families," said Andrew Potteiger, superintendent of the Brandywine Heights Area School District.

According to the superintendent, families in the district continue to struggle.

"What I've seen in poverty is almost double the percentage of students that are now in need," Potteiger said.

The money raised from the shows helps to provide food, clothing and more to the families, and the effort shows no signs of slowing down.

"We have a huge support and connection with our community," Potteiger said, "and this is just one example of those that are willing to help."