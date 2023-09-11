READING, Pa. – Reading City Council on Monday night heard more concerns regarding activity at the Pagoda, as well as illegal dirt bikes and all-terrain vehicles causing havoc on city streets.

Jose Miranda, the vice president for the Foundation for the Reading Pagoda, said he was representing the foundation to speak on current situations on the mountain.

"As a longtime resident of Reading and Berks, the Pagoda is not only symbolic to myself, but to everybody here," Miranda said. "I'm here tonight to discuss the obvious issues: the car racing, the live music and the safety concerns that's occurring up at the Pagoda on the daily and weekly basis."

"Given that the Pagoda is closed for the foreseeable future, we are in a unique position to now be proactive, as opposed to reactive," Miranda said. "We propose for the immediate future to close the road to the Pagoda, because it is deemed unsafe at this time. The walls are crumbling, and the stairs are crumbling."

Miranda said he wants the foundation and the city to work together to notify residents that all access is prohibited.

"I understand that there are legality and vulnerability concerns as of now, but if we can work together, we can come up with a viable solution that works for everyone," Miranda added.

Reading City Council member Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz said other foundation members have discovered that the gates to the Pagoda have not always been locked after dark.

"We ask the administration, as you work forward to long-term plans to secure Skyline Drive, make sure the bottom line is that those gates are locked or unlocked every night and every morning," Goodman-Hinnershitz said. "We know the police department is stressed, but we make we need to make sure there's someone every night there that can lock the gates."

City resident James Bitler complained of illegal vehicles traveling throughout the city.

"I believe most of these motocross and ATV vehicles are haphazardly and have frequently been causing a ruckus in town," Bitler said. "Most often, they run red lights, they blow through stop signs, they cut off vehicles that have the right of way, and they have no disregard for traffic whatsoever."

"Last Tuesday, I was driving up from Perkiomen Avenue and was cut off by a four-wheeler and a dirt bike that blew the red light," he added.

Bitler said residents are also disturbed by the noise of the vehicles at all hours of the day and night.

"When I have brought this to the attention of the Reading Police Department, their response both times has been that they are aware of the problem and working towards a solution," Bitler said. "I find that deeply problematic and disturbing because I would like to express my frustration and confusion over why the city's budget last year spent well over one-third of its $93 million budget towards public safety and the police department."

"And yet, nothing is being done about this specific situation," he claimed, "and the police department has never shown a higher apathy towards the problems."

Members of City Council did not address the concern about the vehicles on Monday, but have discussed the matter at public meetings in the past.

Quality-of-life issues need to be addressed, Reading councilmembers say During an informal discussion, members of Reading City Council raised quality-of-life issues in the aftermath of two deaths that occurred over the weekend.

Last month, councilmembers asked the administration to seriously address quality-of-life issues within the city.