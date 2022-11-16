W. READING, Pa. – As Tower Health aims to reduce its size and scope, the health network announced Tuesday that 13% of its management positions have been eliminated.

It's a move the organization says will save approximately $15 million. According to Tower Health, 40 of the 52 cuts are effective immediately. It says the rest will happen over the next six to eight weeks.

"It's not really surprising," said Nic Thomas with Gage Personnel. "We have a tight relationship with the workforce development board here in Berks, and we do keep kind of a pulse on these types of things."

Tower Health says the cuts won't impact any frontline workers. The health network says it's focusing its service on Berks County and the Route 422 corridor, along with St. Christopher's Hospital for Children in Philadelphia and the Drexel College of Medicine in Wyomissing.

The move comes a week after the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry announced that The Loomis Company, an insurance brokerage firm based in Berks County, would be cutting 298 jobs.

"Sort of our gut reaction, even six months ago was that when we heard the recession talk, we were thinking that we might see some things with management, executives — some trimming down of some of those roles," Thomas said.

However, Thomas said his company is still seeing strong trends when it comes to frontline workers.

"There's tons of interest," he said of health care workers. "There's tons of employers that are still seeking that type of candidate and work."

Thomas says, though, that employers as a whole are open to any good people.

"Check your options out," he said, "and certainly staffing firms are a good option as far as shopping around and seeing what they might have connections with."

Tower Health says its offering full support to the people who were cut with severance and placement services.