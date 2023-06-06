Hazy skies moved into Berks County on Tuesday.

From the Pagoda in Reading it was not the clear view you would typically have. It is all smoke from wildfires in Canada moving through our area.

"It's crazy. It smells so smoky, like a campfire," said Sydney Heffner of Mertztown.

"It feels like there's a fire in your backyard. It's pretty wild," said Nora Harrison of Mertztown.

Heffner and Harrison got an up-close look at it from Main Street in Kutztown.

"I thought it was unreal. I thought there was a bonfire going on or like someone was burning and then I realized it's from the Canadian fires," said Harrison.

"The visibility driving was a little weird. It was not like anything I've ever seen," said Heffner.

Firefighters in Kutztown and Topton both said they received 911 calls. They said people were reporting smoky conditions.

"Some going to the extent of labeling it as an odor of burning plastic," said Deputy Chief Josh Young of Kutztown Fire and Rescue.

Mike and Janice Long from Kutztown were out for an evening walk. Mike said he can only remember seeing something similar to this once before.

"At least there's a breeze going and it's not that hot," said Mike Long.

"When you go for a walk, usually it's a beautiful evening, but you smell the smoke," said Janice Long.

Smoke that may seem like it is coming from right here in Berks County, instead coming in from Canada.

"We're so far from the border to think that it's here is pretty incredible," said Harison.