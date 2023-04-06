JEFFERSON TWP., Pa. - On the outside it looks like your typical school bus.

"I was home for awhile my husband said 'you have to do something, you've got to do something,'” said Lio Colon. “And I said 'well, I'm cooking' and he said 'what if we get a school bus or something?'"

But once you step aboard the yellow bus parked outside Reifsnyder's Ag Center off Route 183 in Jefferson Township, you’re treated to a lesson in homemade Puerto Rican food.

"Kids, they love it. OMG, you took a school bus,” Colon said. "Puerto Rican is a tradition and we wanna keep it going."

With downtime during the pandemic, Lio Colon and her husband got to work.

"We took all the chairs and seats out. He gutted the entire thing,” she said.

It's not just a converted school bus but something that carries Lio's dreams, and the memory of her mother.

"She would love it. She would be happy. She would be here,” Colon said.

Along with the memory of her late mother, this former R.M. Palmer Company employee is also remembering her former co-workers tragically taken too soon in last month's explosion in West Reading.

"Domingo Cruz, I got him hired. He was an awesome person,” Colon said. "Sue, she was awesome. She was the best plant manager you could have. She lived for Palmer's. It's devastating that this happened and to all the people that are still there, you know, prayers go out to everybody."

Through her unique, mobile kitchen Lio keeps the memory of those lost close, and continues making her dream a reality.

“Even though you're not there you still have this connection. Somehow, you know,” Colon said.