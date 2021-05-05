BOYERTOWN, Pa. - A local, veteran-owned cheesecake company is opening for business later this month, despite having no previous experience.
On May 22nd, Semper Pie will open the doors of their Reading Avenue location to begin serving fresh baked cheesecake.
Crystal and Kevin Murphy started baking cheesecakes from their home on Franklin Street around mid-November during the pandemic. Crystal explains, "It started from the idea to bring a decent dessert for my mother-in-law's Thanksgiving table. We made an apple pie cheesecake, then Kevin suggested we sell them on Facebook and we haven't stopped since."
The name Semper Pie is a fun spin on "Semper Fi," the all-time famous Marine Corps slogan, which means "Always Faithful." Kevin served in the Marines and deployed overseas. "Our commitment to serving those who serve us daily is the embodiment of our mission statement.' explains Kevin.
Crystal and Kevin plan to give back to organizations that help veterans returning from deployments, first responders and those who support them. Proceeds from every sale helps these causes.
On May 22nd, Semper Pie will be hosting a grand opening celebration. They are located at 14 S. Reading Ave. in Boyertown.
There will be raffle baskets to win, vendors, live music and plenty of cheesecake.