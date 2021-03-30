CUMRU TWP., Pa. — A new barbershop that caters to front line workers has opened its doors in Berks County.
"Sometimes, I feel like I wish I would have served and been part of this," said Carlos Guadarrama, manager at Front Lines Barbershop in Cumru Township.
The concept was dreamed up by two former military members, one who is a retired police officer and the other who works for veterans' affairs.
The shop is decked out with memorabilia honoring all branches of the military, first responders and other front line workers and organizations.
To get it off the ground took months of research, planning and preparation. The idea is that it will provide a space where those front line workers can be honored, welcomed and understood.
"I think the military has a brotherhood, so I think places like this kind of draw military and law enforcement in," said Sam DeSimone, who served in the Army. "You get to meet some people that have the same background or shared the same experiences."
The owners said it's part of their policy to train the barbers how to listen to clients with PTSD and offer support or, at least, lend an ear.
They also offer a 15% discount to front line workers with ID.
"I think ever since COVID, people have been waiting for something positive," said Guadarrama, "[looking for] a way to remember those that served, and in these times, I think we needed something to uplift."