UNION TWP., Pa. — Authorities in Berks County are looking a pair of thieves who stole fuel out of a tank stored at the Daniel Boone High School.

A security camera captured video of the culprits around 2:10 a.m. Friday, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.

About 45 gallons of fuel was stolen, the police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the state police in Reading. Anonymous tips can also be passed along to Crime Alert Berks County by calling 877-373-9913 or by texting 847411, starting the message with keyword alertberks.