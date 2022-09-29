LEESPORT, Pa. — A law enforcement operation shut down a few roads in Leesport, including Route 61.

Northern Berks Regional police, members of the Berks County Emergency Response Team, and U.S. Marshals converged on the 100 block of Centre Avenue around 1:15 p.m. Thursday.

They were armed with a "high-risk warrant" for the arrest of Alexandrew Perez-Kama, 27, who was wanted on a Pennsylvania state parole violation, according to the U.S. Marshals.

We're told Perez-Kama was taken into custody without incident.

Police said the roads were temporarily closed as a precaution.