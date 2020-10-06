PHILADELPHIA - A three-month initiative involving a task force of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies helped to make "Reading a safer place" by taking violent fugitives off the streets, according to the city's police chief.
The U.S. Marshals Service announced Tuesday the results of "Operation Triple Beam – Vigilant Resolve," a law enforcement efforted in Berks as well as in Delaware, Lancaster and Northampton counties.
Of those arrested, 19 were confirmed gang members and 17 were wanted for homicide, officials said.
Reading police Chief Richard Tornielli said he's happy with the operation's results.
"The task force made 45 arrests, which cleared 53 warrants, including a member of the Bloods Street Gang arrested with a gun in hidden compartment in his vehicle, and a suspect wanted for a double homicide and drugs," Tornielli said.
The U.S. Marshals Service led the operation with support from a number of agencies in the counties involved, including Pennsylvania State Police, the Reading Police Department and the Berks County sheriff's office.
"Working together with our law enforcement partners creates a force multiplier to enhance our enforcement missions and their goal of creating safer neighborhoods," said Eric Gartner, U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.
Gartner said the initiative stemmed from a similar operation, named "Clipper Resolve," at the end of 2019. That effort, he said, resulted in 51 arrests in one week within Chester, Delaware County, and substantially diminished gun violence in that city for more than three months.