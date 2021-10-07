BOYERTOWN, Pa. — After a brazen act of vandalism, members of one Berks County community said they're not going to let hate win.
"We're definitely making a statement that there is no place for hate in Boyertown," said Jillian Magee, Main Street manager at Building a Better Boyertown.
Splotches of dark paint now cover what was a mural to promote diversity and inclusion. One of the lone security cameras nearby was also covered in paint. Stenciled in on the defaced mural was a website for an organization that the Anti-Defamation League describes as a white supremacist group founded in 2017.
Officials with nonprofit Building a Better Boyertown wasted no time launching an online fundraising campaign, with a goal of raising $10,000.
"Our hope is any additional money that is raised after the repair of this mural can be used to start new murals in town of the same theme," said Magee.
On top of that, a pair of local foundations are helping to fight back. The Berks County Community Foundation and the Pottstown Area Health & Wellness Foundation each pledged to match up to $2,500, for a combined $5,000 toward the mural's repair.
"We moved very quickly yesterday to offer funding to repair the mural in Boyertown that was vandalized in a senseless act of racism," said Kevin Murphy, the CEO of the Berks County Community Foundation.
"We are looking into providing some kind of protection to the mural so this does not happen again," said Magee. "We're not sure what that's going to look like right now, but we are connecting with a handful of artists and mural organizations to get their expertise on that."