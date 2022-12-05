SINKING SPRING, Pa. - A 6-year-old girl from Berks County got some support in her battle against leukemia.

The Sinking Spring community came together Sunday afternoon at the Railroad House restaurant to help raise funds for Hayden.

Her mom, Eleni, serves at the Railroad House part time, when she isn't working as a dental hygienist.

The owners say they consider the pair family.

Big crowds came out to help ease the burden of Hayden's medical bills.

"The turnout has been tremendous," said Jim Giufrida, owner of the Railroad House. "Both bars are packed, standing room only, and people are spending their money, and it ended up being more than we could have ever hoped for."

The fundraiser included raffles for prizes donated from vendors.

The owners of the Railroad House also donated a portion of the day's sales.