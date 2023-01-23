LONGSWAMP TWP., Pa. - A fundraiser for families of fallen officers and first responders was held in Berks County on Monday.

The day on the slopes fundraiser is held every year at Bear Creek Mountain Resort.

The participants trade in their uniforms for winter jackets, with each skier hoping to win the top prize in this race with tasks. The event includes a javelin toss and a shooting course.

Awards were given on Monday for the competitor coming in 1st, 2nd and 3rd. The biggest prize is that proceeds benefit Families Behind the Badges and the Montgomery County Heroes Fund.

The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office's "Wheels of Justice" team competed and hopes to raise $100,000 from this event, and others, for Families Behind the Badge.

Marc Azeff of the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office said it's a great cause because it supports the families of "first responders, police, fire, EMS, who all put their lives on the line everyday."

You can find out more about Wheels of Justice here.