READING, Pa. - A fundraiser held Saturday is helping a Berks County ambulance squad that was hit hard by a recent fire.

The Keystone Villa At Douglassville retirement community hosted the benefit for the Western Berks Ambulance Association.

A fire back in February badly damaged the association's building and forced the organization to temporarily relocate headquarters.

Western Berks Ambulance has continued to provide 24-hour EMS coverage despite having equipment and vehicles damaged.

Keystone Villa officials say they're happy to help an organization that continually helps them.

The CEO of Western Berks Ambulance says the organization's building is in the process of being re-mediated

