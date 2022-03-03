Gilmore Road Greenwich Township fire 1

Crews from Berks and Lehigh counties work to fill tankers with water to transport to the fire.

 Tom Rader | 69 News

GREENWICH, Pa. -- A fundraiser has been started for a family that lost their home in a fire Wednesday night in Berks County.

A SpotFund has been set up for the family to receive donations to help them rebuild after a fire destroyed their home. It has already surpassed its $5,000 goal by having raised over $16,000 for the family.

The Nesting Box Farm Market and Creamery is also serving as a drop-off spot for gift cards and other contributions.

The business said it will be donating 20 percent of its proceeds to the family this weekend.

The home on Gilmore Road Greenwich Township collapsed after a fire ripped through it, causing an estimated $300,000 in damages, according to officials.

Firefighters from multiple municipalities fought the blaze, while crews had to use water from a single hydrant in front of the Kutztown Wastewater Treatment Plant more than four miles away to put out the flames.

The family is staying with relatives.

