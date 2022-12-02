SINKING SPRING, Pa. — A Sinking Spring restaurant will hold a fundraiser this weekend to help a 6-year-old girl who is battling leukemia. The event will take place at the Railroad House off Woodrow Avenue.

"We found out earlier this year that Hayden, the 6-year-old daughter of one of our employees, Eleni, was diagnosed with leukemia. She worked here until she got through school, and now, she's a dental hygienist, who still works here part-time, so a lot of customers know..." owner Jim Giuffrida trailed off.

"Yeah, she grew up in our business," April Giuffrida explained with tears in her eyes.

To April and Jim Giuffrida: Eleni Kearney isn't just an employee. The owners of the Railroad House consider her to be like family.

"She has been with us since day one," added April.

Eleni began working as a busser at their restaurant when she was just 16; she quickly moved up through the ranks and began serving and bartending. April said Eleni continues to pick up shifts whenever they call to help pay for Hayden's treatment.

"So, when we found out, we knew everyone would want to help out," added Jim.

The fundraiser will be held from noon until 5 p.m. on Sunday at the Railroad House. Besides collecting donations, there will be raffle tickets for baskets — with Eagles jerseys and tickets — that have been donated by employees and customers. The Railroad House will also contribute a portion of sales to help Eleni and Hayden with the costs of Hayden's medical bills. She's currently receiving treatment at Hershey's Children's Hospital, according to Eleni.

"Hayden, actually, today is her sixth-year birthday, so she is turning six today," said April. "She is full of energy, just this bright, spunky, little girl and through all of this, she has done tremendously. She is a little trooper."

"She's doing well," Jim said, "but it's going to be a long battle."

Eleni sent 69 News the following statement: "Hayden and I are beyond grateful for all of this. It's such a beautiful thing knowing we have this love and support during this challenging time. Also, prayer is everything, so just please keep her in thoughts and prayers as she goes through this."