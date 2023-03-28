Death is hard for anyone to deal with, and becoming a funeral director isn't for the faint of heart. But, since the age of 15 Maria Kaufman knew in her heart it's what she wanted to do for the rest of her life.

"I had an experience when I was younger with a funeral home, funeral director, and I just thought to myself, you know, if I was a funeral director, I could do better," Kaufman said.

And so she set out to do better. But, she quickly learned becoming a female funeral director wasn't going to be easy. While attending Alvernia University, her counselor set up two interviews. The first man interviewing her didn't even bother asking her name.

"It was a five-minute interview and he told me that I should stop pursuing funeral service because I was a woman and that I would not make it. That I was too small and I'm not built to be a funeral director and that no one would hire me," Kaufman said.

She didn't listen to him, and thankfully the second interview went much better. Once she got her funeral director's license, she worked at several funeral homes, eventually landing at Lamm and Witman Funeral Home in Wernersville, Berks County.

Fred Krott was running it when he hired Kaufman in 2009. She says he took her under his wing, and in 2019 when he retired, he asked Kaufman if she wanted to purchase the home. She said, yes!

"We're a small business, there's only three of us here that are full-time," Kaufman said.

All three are women. Danielle Nicholas is also a funeral director at the home.

"She has an answer for everything, she really knows what she's doing," Nicholas said.

And there are some challenges as females they overcome. Kaufman, with her petite frame, learned early on she needed additional tools to help her move bodies, but she says with those tools there is nothing she and the other women can't do. The mother of three also says that includes the times she was pregnant.

"I took extra precautions, but, I didn't do anything less just because I was pregnant. You know, I wore a respirator to embalm, I took extra people with me to do transfers," Kaufman said.

And then there are the traits that come naturally: compassion and sensitivity.

"It's a lot of trust that a family puts in us, I mean it's their loved one and we take that job very seriously here, it's like we're taking in our own family," Kaufman said.

Kaufman knows she's blazing a trail, and says the number of women entering the field is growing.

"We've had interns from high school and they happen to be women," Kaufman said.

"I have three children and two of them are daughters and I think it shouldn't be as hard for them as it was for me to become a funeral director."