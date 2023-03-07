COLEBROOKDALE TWP., Pa. - PennDOT announced Tuesday that the Funk Road Bridge will be closed until further notice.

The bridge runs over a tributary of Ironstone Creek in Colebrookdale Township, Berks County.

During a recent inspection, officials discovered significant deterioration and scour to the bridge support walls.

The bridge was built in 1934 and and PennDOT says an average of 1,558 vehicles cross it daily.

Funk Road traffic is being detoured on PA 73 and Ironstone Drive.

Motorists should expect delays and are urged to use caution when driving through the area.