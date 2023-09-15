CUMRU TWP., Pa. - This week's Furry Friends come from the Animal Rescue League of Berks County in Cumru Township.

First up is "Baron." He's a two-year-old American Pit Bull. He was found as a stray so there's limited information about him, but he's described as very loving and enjoys going on walks. His adoption fee is sponsored by the Petfinder Foundation.

Our other Furry Friend is a cat named "Lochlan." He's one-year-old and is ready to get to work hunting mice.

You can find out more about these and other adoptable pets at https://berksarl.org/