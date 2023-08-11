READING, Pa. - This week's furry friends come to us from Humane Pennsylvania on North 11th Street in Reading.

First up is "Dan." He's a one-year-old neutered lab mix who was transported to the state from Louisiana. He likes to curl up with people on rainy days.

Our other furry friend is "Barbie." She is a one-year-old cat who has been spayed. She enjoys getting attention and is looking for a dream house to call her own.

You can find out more about these and other adoptable pets at humanepa.org

Humane Pennsylvania is waiving adoption fees Saturday.

The Animal Rescue League of Berks County in Cumru Township is also waiving adoption fees this weekend.

Dog adopters should bring a collar, leash and seven dollars for a license.

Cat adopters should bring cat carriers.