CUMRU TWP., Pa. - This week's furry friends come from the Animal Rescue League in Cumru Township.

First up is a kitten named "Merlin." She'd do best in a calm environment where she can take her take time getting comfortable. She can be a bit skittish but will warm up after a while.

Next is a rabbit named "Harriet." She's a 3-year-old rabbit that was living outside at a home where many rabbits weren't getting proper care. She's very sweet but can be a bit shy when meeting new people.

To find out more about these and other adoptable pets, go to https://berksarl.org/