READING, Pa - This week's Furry Friends come from Humane Pennsylvania on North 11th Street in Reading.

First up is "Winnie." She's a five-month-old Schnauzer mix and has been spayed. There's not a lot of information about her yet, but if you're interested, stop on by the shelter.

Next is "Rainbow Brite." She is one year old and enjoys time with people, including cuddling. It's not clear how she'll do with kids or other pets.

Learn more about these and other adoptable pets at https://humanepa.org/