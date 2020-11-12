MAIDENCREEK TWP., Pa. - Following a police commission's vote to disband the Northern Berks Regional Police Department, a number of communities face an uncertain future when it comes to police coverage.
"We've seen some strife within regional police departments and some local police departments, but to this magnitude, that it hasn't simmered down at this point," said Joseph Brown, president of Berks Lodge 71 Fraternal Order of Police.
The police commission's meeting on Monday in Ontelaunee Township reached a boiling point. Maidencreek Township, another area impacted by the decision, has a supervisors meeting set for Thursday night.
"They're gonna discuss their options, because at this point, within the next six months, they're going to have no police protection," Brown explained, "so they have to decide."
The borough of Leesport is also impacted by the coverage issue. As has happened before, some neighboring police departments could take over, or the Pennsylvania State Police could also have jurisdiction.
But right now, there's a lot of outrage.
"The public themselves, the citizens of those three municipalities, lose what they've had for the past 30 years, which is a regional police department," explained Brown.
A member of the Maidencreek Township staff said the board will look to make a motion to hire a consultant to help plan the future of coverage in the area.
"Having the local police, they know the area to begin with," Brown said. "They're familiar with the people. They're familiar with responding to calls, to problem locations."