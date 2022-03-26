SHILLINGTON, Pa. – 150 gamers packed the eCenter22 in Shillington on Friday.
"This is exciting I've been waiting for this for a long time," said owner, Inoel Sackoor.
The gamers gathered to play Fortnite, in pursuit of the hard to find brand new PS5.
"Kind of nervous right now but I'm really doing this for my mom, because she really wanted a PS5," said Javien Ruiz of Shillington.
Young nerves churned into excitement and anticipation as the games began, including a busload of kids from the Olivet Boys and Girls club.
"Very excited. There was a lot of trash talking," said Tameeka from the Olivet Boys and Girls club.
For one mother, it comforted her to see kids in a safe space having fun.
"I love it, you see nothing but positivity and everyone into the same thing and worried about just doing something good at the moment," continued Tameeka.
Ten 75 inch flat screens glowed with the popular video game as organizers kept track of the leaders
"It's pretty good, it's people like me that they actually play the game and playing around," continued Javien.
"The little kids, even five, six-year-old, look at him over here, he's winning this, he's our future, technology is our future," said Inoel. "We will have the MacBook Pro to learn coding, to learn web design, to learn crypto meta verse. That is where our future is heading to right now."
Competitors say for now Fortnite is an escape from the world outside.
"If they had more stuff to dom the kids would make better choices and they won't wanna stay out in the street all night, so this is very good for the kids," said Tameeka.
Javier won the tournament and he gave the PS5 to his mom.