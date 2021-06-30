Spring Township garage fire

Firefighters respond to a garage fire on Howard Street in Spring Township.

 Jimmy Raxasena | 69 News

SPRING TWP., Pa. – A fire in a garage broke out around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday on Howard Street in Spring Township.

Deputy Fire Chief Rick Schartel said the fire was under control and no one was hurt at the time.

The fire marshal was en route to the scene Tuesday night. 

