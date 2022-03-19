ROBESON TWP., Pa. - A garage went up in flames in Robeson Township, Berks County.
A garage quickly went up in flames in the 100 block of Lehighton Lane, officials say.
The three-car detached garage was fully involved when firefighters arrived.
Officials say crews were able to keep the fire from seriously damaging the house that was about 25 feet away.
There was a window in the house that cracked from the heat. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Officials believe it was accidental.