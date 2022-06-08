BERKS CO. Pa. - Berks County gas prices have hit a new milestone. The average price per gallon is now just over $5.00.
The price of gas in Berks is up 45 cents from just a week ago.
The U.S. average for the price of a gallon of regular gas hit $4.96 on Wednesday. That's according to AAA.
Gas prices have been surging since Russia invaded Ukraine in February. The latest spike comes a week after the European Union issued more sanctions on Russian oil.
Travel experts believe the national average for gasoline could be close to $6 by later this summer.