$5 for gas in Berks

The gas price was listed at $4.99 at the Wawa in Wyomissing on Wednesday. 

 Chad Blimline

BERKS CO. Pa. - Berks County gas prices have hit a new milestone. The average price per gallon is now just over $5.00. 

The price of gas in Berks is up 45 cents from just a week ago.

The U.S. average for the price of a gallon of regular gas hit $4.96 on Wednesday. That's according to AAA. 

Gas prices have been surging since Russia invaded Ukraine in February. The latest spike comes a week after the European Union issued more sanctions on Russian oil.

Travel experts believe the national average for gasoline could be close to $6 by later this summer. 

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you