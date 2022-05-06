READING, Pa. - AAA says gas prices hit new highs in Berks County, hitting $4.50 on average for regular unleaded.
"For the large majority of people, rising gas prices and food prices have a huge impact on their financial lives," said Brad Brisan, Wealth Advisor, Buckingham Strategic Wealth.
Brisan says now is the time to take a closer look at your budget.
"People forget that your budget shouldn't be something you look at every few years, it should be a living document and a tool that adjusts to changing circumstances," he continued.
While many turn to their finances, the state is looking at two proposals for so called gas tax holidays. Both have different ways of lowering the state gas tax and replacing the funds that go to the state police and PennDOT.
"Sure, maybe they can alleviate the tax, but that has to be paid from somewhere else. It's kind of taking money from somewhere, pulling it from another area, at the end of the day there is no free money in the world," said Brisan.
As lawmakers look to move money around, what adjustments can you make?
"For example, maybe there's a streaming service or a membership that they don't use very often. Maybe commit to making more food at home and going out to eat less," Brisan says during this volatile economic time, people shouldn't lose sight of saving for the future.
"Letting emotions get in the way of investment decisions is probably one of the biggest mistakes most people can make," he continued.
Diesel prices also hit a record high in Berks, $6.24 a gallon.