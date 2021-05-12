EXETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. | Locally it may not be an issue, but people in several southern states are pulling up to gas pumps only to be turned away.
GasBuddy says in North Carolina nearly 70% of stations are out of gas after the Colonial Pipeline, which distributes gasoline and jet fuel from Gulf Coast to states all along the East Coast, was hacked in a cyberattack late last week.
Several states saw people panic buying, which is something AAA urges against.
Officials say it isn't in fact a gas shortage, but a transportation issue, because some of the pipeline's systems are still down. AAA says the limited availability is a temporary issue which will have varying impacts the longer the pipeline is down.
"I think it's the next toilet paper issue," says Patty Matijasich, who was buying gas at Giant gas station in Exeter Township. "That's my own personal opinion, that everybody's going to freak out and then it will eventually be fine."
Many of the Northeastern states haven't seen the same supply issues because they have other avenues of getting fuel, however prices have continued to climb right in time for the start of the summer travel season.
"I work right across from Wawa too and I haven't really noticed any lines or anything like that," says Matijasich.
The pipeline is expected to have the majority of operations restored by the end of the week.