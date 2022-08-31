CUMRU TWP., Pa. — Penny by penny, drivers in Berks County are continuing to see some relief at the pump.

The price of gasoline at some stations in the Reading area has dipped below $4 for a gallon of regular, with the Sheetz on Lancaster Pike in Cumru Township selling it for $3.99 on Wednesday.

The current average in Berks was 10 cents higher, at $4.09, on Wednesday, according to AAA. That's down a penny from Tuesday and 10 cents since last Wednesday.

The average price per gallon is now nearly a dollar below the county's all-time high, which was $5.03 on June 13, but it's still higher than the $3.23 it sold for a year ago.

The state average for a gallon of regular gasoline on Wednesday was nearly $4.11. That's 27 cents higher than the national average of $3.84.

Those who use diesel were paying an average of $5.22 per gallon in Berks County on Wednesday, down more than 2 cents since Tuesday but still a penny higher than it was a week ago. The all-time high for diesel in Berks was $6.43 on May 19, according to AAA.