READING, Pa. – The local chapter of Vietnam Veterans of America held a gathering in City Park Wednesday to mark National Vietnam War Veterans Day.
Attendees honored the lives lost fighting in the war, and several speakers addressed the crowd.
The president of the organization says the war was never talked about when those veterans came home.
He's happy that the tide has shifted, and that there's more discussion about the war.
"When the war was first over, nobody was doing anything," said Bernie Bingham, president of the local chapter of Vietnam Veterans of America, "and, you know, guys finally got together and said, 'Hey, we deserve some kind of recognition.'"
Bingham says more stories about the war and the veterans are being told as time goes on.