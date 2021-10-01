A long-planned museum that honors a decorated general from our area is set to open this weekend.
Organizers say it will provide an interactive look at what it was like fighting in World War II.
It's really incredible when you realize what some folks around us have accomplished in their lives.
One Berks County native, Gen. Carl Spaatz, has quite a storied history, and you can learn all about him in Boyertown.
After years of planning and building, The General Carl Spaatz Museum will open Saturday on Warwick Street.
The opening ceremony starts at 11 a.m..
The museum has 10 exhibits, and many of them are interactive. You'll get a glimpse of what it's like to prepare for, fly and survive a flight during combat. You'll attend pre-flight briefings, and you can try on military gear and equipment and then be part of a simulated flight.
"Most interactive concepts are passive in nature. In other words, you go up to a picture and you hear an audio or you sit in some place. So we brought it up a step," said Col. Keith Seiwell (ret.), CEO of the museum. "They'll come into a mission brief and come through that door and they'll pick up a card that tells them what their role is."
To give you some background on who the museum is named for, Carl Spaatz was born and raised in Boyertown.
He joined the U.S. military and he ended up training most of the American pilots who fought in World War I.
He pioneered air-to-air refueling, which is when planes actually refuel while still flying up in the air. He was the first chief of staff of the new U.S. Air Force when it split from the Army in 1947.
He retired with the rank of general in 1948.
This new museum will tell his story and the story of veterans.