One year after George Floyd's death, his brother says things are changing but the country still has a long way to go.
"I think that it's moving slowly but it's making progress," said Philonise Floyd. "I just want everything to be better in life because I don't want to see people dying the same way my brother has passed."
That's why he and other family members met with lawmakers and President Joseph Biden in the nation's capital, urging them to pass the police reform bill named in George Floyd's honor.
"I think genuinely he wanted to know exactly how we were doing and what he could do to support us," said George Floyd's nephew, Brandon Williams, about the encounter with the president. "And he did let us know that he supports passing the bill but he wants to make sure it's the right bill, not a rushed bill."
The president said his meeting with the Floyd family went extremely well and he had a great conversation with them.
"It's the one-year anniversary," said Biden. "Those of you who've been through personal loss — you know that although every anniversary is … you're happy people remember it but it also brings everything back immediately like it happened that day. It takes a lot of courage."
The bill, which already passed the House of Representatives, is said to hold police more accountable. However, it's stalled in the U.S. Senate, mainly because of concerns about ending qualified immunity for officers.
The Reading branch of the NAACP held a minute of silence on the anniversary of George Floyd's death. It also asked people to sign a petition urging Congress to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.
The president says he hopes the bill will pass sometime after Memorial Day.