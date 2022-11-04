TILDEN TWP., Pa. — A Georgia woman is facing multiple charges in a deadly pile-up on Interstate 78 in Berks County last year.

Authorities said Brenda Brownfield, then 59, drove an empty school bus into traffic that was slowing for an active work zone on the eastbound side of I-78 in Tilden Township on Dec. 14, 2021, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.

PSP troopers said their investigation revealed that the bus was traveling at 62 miles per hour when it hit the first car, which was traveling at only 9 miles per hour. A second vehicle was then struck and became lodged beneath the bus.

The driver of one car, August D. Schwartz, 20, of South Whitehall Township, Lehigh County, and a passenger in another car, Thalia Jackson, 25, of Easton, died at the scene.

Schwartz, known by his family as friends as "Gus," was a Parkland High School student who was heading home for the holidays from Penn State University's main campus; Jackson was the mother of a then-2-year-old girl.

A third person involved in the crash was hospitalized in critical condition.

Brownfield told investigators that she was on her way to Canada to deliver the school bus. Receipts for fuel along her journey revealed that she falsified her driving logs and should not have been behind the wheel of the bus at the time of the crash, according to court documents.

Brownfield was charged with homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, and reckless driving. She was freed on $25,000 unsecured bail.