Reading, PA – The Greater Reading Chamber Alliance (GRCA) announced Wednesday the retirement of president and CEO Jim Gerlach, effective at the end of this year.

Gerlach began his GRCA tenure just before the COVID-19 pandemic and led his first all-staff meeting over Zoom.

Officials say Gerlach has agreed to stay on through the end of the year to ensure that GRCA and its staff accomplish everything they set out to do in their 2023 strategic plan and to ensure a smooth transition to the next organization head.

“I am committed to working towards the goals our organization has set for this year, as well as helping shape future goals. I am grateful that I had the opportunity to work with such a terrific staff who have accomplished a tremendous amount in the past few years,” said Gerlach. “But I am most excited to have more time to be a grandfather to my grandchildren.”

During his tenure, Gerlach has helped lead the charge to bring passenger rail back to Berks County, serving on the Schuylkill Passenger Rail Authority and on the Franklin Street Working Group.

GRCA officials say a committee, made up of local business leaders and community stakeholders, is currently being formed to lead the regional search for Gerlach’s replacement.