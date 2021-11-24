READING, Pa.- "The work that we do for the kids in Reading is so special, it takes a special person," says Reading School District Superintendent. "We have tons of those kind of people in the district; I am just one of them."
Bucks County native Dr. Jennifer Murray is no stranger to the Reading school system, in fact, her history here spans 23 years.
She began her career in the Reading School District as a substitute teacher at 16th & Haak, the same school where she got her first permanent teaching position.
She then worked her way around the city at different schools in different capacities.
Murray has been a teacher, reading coach, principal, director of literacy, plus several other positions, and for the last five years she's worked at the cabinet level.
"I'm knowledgeable about the strategic plans, the challenges in the district and everything that we have really worked to focus on in the last five years," says Murray.
She feels her in depth knowledge of the district will be an advantage in this new role and will aid the work that's been done over the last several years.
"I know the intricacies of the school district; I know where the biggest homeless population is in the city that we can focus our social work efforts there. I know the enrollment differential between elementary school and elementary school so I can predict where we need maybe more teachers and where we may need less teachers," says Murray.
She's passionate about the students and community in Reading and plans to use her experience here to look at the effects of past leaders and work to makes changes for the better.