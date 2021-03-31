MAXATAWNY TWP., Pa. — Helping Pennsylvania's farmers transition from traditional to organic farming is a seed the Rodale Institute wants to plant: farming regeneratively and naturally, and without chemicals.

To make it happen, the Maxatawny Township-based nonprofit continues to move forward with a "Giant" partnership that was announced in February.

"It is having a local impact right here, and it could change the course of history," said Nicholas Bertram, The Giant Company's president. "We want to turn over the planet to the next generation that's a little bit better and healthier than the one that's been handed to us."

'Healing the planet': Giant, Rodale form partnership "These targeted investments grow opportunities for consumers to buy what they want and farmers and grocers to earn more."

Now through May, Giant customers have the option to round up their change to fund the efforts, which include Rodale's program that puts an organic consultant in a farmer's kitchen or office for free.

"When customers round up," said Bertram, "they're actually not just giving money to an institute, they're giving money to other farmers."

"When farmers begin to transition, they want to know how to do it," said Jeff Moyer, Rodale's CEO. "They want to know how to produce food and the science behind that."

Rodale officials said they hope that by customers closing the difference, it'll help them make a difference.

"It's really about soil health and healthy people," said Moyer.