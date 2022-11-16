READING, Pa. –Giant is helping families have warm meals this holiday season.

Employees packed up food on Wednesday to be delivered throughout the community at Helping Harvest food bank.

One Giant official says the company has donated about a thousand turkeys. He says they're heavily involved in the community and want to see people fed.

"Caring is something that all of our team members, obviously, by their time and their energy and the involvement in their own communities," said Rodney Allen, regional director, Giant Food Stores. "It's just a top priority to help everyone."

Giant officials say they want to eliminate hunger in their communities.