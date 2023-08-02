SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A local food bank serving the Berks County area got a big boost Wednesday morning.

In honor of its 100th anniversary celebrations, The Giant Company donated $100,000 to Helping Harvest Fresh Food Bank in Spring Township to support its summer Weekender Meal Program. The initiative aims to expand food access for nearly 9,000 children in Berks and Schuylkill counties.

Giant team members spent the morning volunteering at Helping Harvest, organizing and restocking pantry shelves.

“For nearly 100 years, The Giant Company has been a purpose-led team that strives to connect families for a better future,” said Dave Liptok, regional director for The Giant Company and Helping Harvest board member. “Food security is essential to this work. We believe everyone, especially children, should have access to food. We are so proud to support Helping Harvest’s Weekender Program as part of our 100th anniversary celebrations, which will help ensure young minds have access to the nutrients they need to grow and thrive.”

The Weekender Program, which operates year-round, provides food bags to kids to help fill weekend meal gaps.

Helping Harvest supports more than 100 Weekender Program sites across Berks and Schuylkill counties, distributing nearly 5,000 bags to children in need each week.

“Helping Harvest is committed to meeting the nutritional needs of children in Berks and Schuylkill counties during their peak brain and body development years,” said Jay Worrall, president of Helping Harvest. “This donation will help provide more than 9,000 bags of food to be distributed to preschool and elementary children, designed to replace food that those kids would normally have received at school. We are so grateful to The Giant Company for supporting this important program.”