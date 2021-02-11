Olivet Boys and Girls Club
69 News

READING, Pa. - Giant has donated $10,000 to the Olivet Boys and Girls Club.

The Reading-based nonprofit said it will use the money to support its specialized initiative programs.

One of those programs is called "Hubs of Hope," which provides those in need in Reading and Berks County with free clothing, non-perishable food, personal hygiene products, and mental health counseling.

"Olivet Boys & Girls Club continues to adapt and overcome the continued hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic to provide programming and essential needs to youth across Berks County," said Alec Reinert, the club's resource development officer. "We are fortunate to have so many great partners and donors willing to help us reach youth, whether it be through remote learning, emergency grab-and-go meals, afterschool programming, or our specialized initiative programs."

The club, founded in 1898, now serves nearly 3,000 youth members at eight sites in Berks County.

