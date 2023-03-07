READING, Pa. - Representatives from the Giant Company presented a sizable check to Reading school officials Tuesday to help fight childhood hunger in the district.

As part of its Feeding School Kids initiative, Giant donated $13,732 to support food programs in the Reading School District.

The company also gifted nearly 1,300 snack items as part of the donation.

Through the initiative, districts can use funds to cover outstanding student meal debt, expand food distribution programs, create on-campus food pantries and supply students with extra weekend meals.

From Jan. 1 through Feb. 28, Giant customers were invited to round up their grocery purchases to the nearest dollar or convert their CHOICE points into a donation to support their local public schools’ food programs.

The company also donated $250,000 to the program.