BOYERTOWN, Pa. – April is National Donate Life Month, and we are partnering with the Gift of Life donor program to share stories on the importance of becoming an organ donor. This is the story of a woman who almost lost her life at just 13 years old.
Mya Longacre of Boyertown is full of life — jumping out of a plane, traveling the world and teaching yoga. At 23 years old, Longacre takes nothing in life for granted, because she knows she's lucky to be alive.
She explains, "I was diagnosed around 8 weeks old with biliary atresia, and that's basically where the main bile ducts of your liver are either broken or missing or malfunctioning."
She needed life-saving surgery as an infant. Part of her intestines were sewn to the liver in the hope of allowing it to drain properly.
Longacre's surgery was a success, but it only bought her time. She says she was basically a ticking time bomb. There were a lot of complications.
Longacre practically called the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia her second home, and her medical team was like family.
"I'm safe here," she said. "I always felt safe here."
At age 2, Longacre developed sepsis. Against all odds, the doctors at CHOP saved her. At age 5, she hemorrhaged. Again, they saved her.
However, her body never quite worked properly. She required monthly, sometimes weekly, trips for procedures. Blood and waste would build up in her spleen, as she says, making her look sick and different from her friends.
"My belly was completely distended," Longacre said, "and I looked about seven months pregnant my entire childhood."
Her spleen needed protection. Any fall or hit to the wrong place would lead to internal bleeding.
"I had to wear a plastic, almost like Mario Kart turtle shell, over my stomach for any kind of activity," she explained as she demonstrated the plastic piece she once wore, molded specially for her.
Longacre always knew there was only one way she would be able to live a full, normal life.
"Growing up for me, they did a really fantastic job of normalizing the idea of transplant to the point where, as a young child, I always sort of knew in the back of my head that it was going to be in my future," she said.
Longacre says her family and faith got her through the darkest days. Those days became very dark at around age 11, when she became so sick she could no longer attend school in person and required a feeding tube.
She also practically moved into big sister Ava's room.
"I asked her one day, 'Why aren't you staying in your room?'" Ava recalled, "and she told me that she didn't want to die alone."
Ava says it was then that it hit her — her little sister might not make it.
In fact, Longacre had only months to live if she didn't get a new liver. One day, at 2 a.m., her family got the called they'd been praying for. Ava's mother told her to go wake up her sister and tell her the news.
"I woke her up and I started screaming, 'Happy birthday!' and she was like, 'What?'" Ava said. She told her little sister it's the day she's going to be reborn, at age 13.
So, off they went, back to CHOP. The liver was a match and the surgery a success.
There's one missing piece to Longacre's incredible story, though.
"I do not know my donor," she says.
Longacre admits it took a few years before she was ready to write to her donor's family. When she did, she never heard back. She's not sure if they moved, or it's just too painful.
She says, "There's no gift like this in the world, and I've prayed about it a lot, and I've wanted to meet them for a long time, so if you're out there, let me know."
Whether she meets them or not, Longacre knows she has a special guardian angel.
"Doing everything that I can to honor their life while I'm still here is my goal," she says with confidence.
To learn more about organ donation or to sign up to become a donor, visit the Gift of Life website.