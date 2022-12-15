READING, Pa. - Sue Koch, Berks County Toys for Tots coordinator, is feeling overwhelmed after someone broke into her facility and stole some of the gifts that were donated for children.

"To have something like that... that means I can't help the families that I want to help," Koch said. "The items that were taken were ones that were geared toward 13 and older ... the most difficult age group to fulfill requests."

The burglary happened sometime after they closed Tuesday evening. By 9:30 Wednesday morning, it was apparent something was wrong. The doors were wide open and a couple pallets of items like headphones, karaoke microphones and dart boards were missing.

A police report was filed and the Toys for Tots Foundation will provide some money for her to purchase some supplemental toys, but that won't come through until next week. In the meantime, she says there are still a lot of families hoping to have something to put under the tree for their kids. She's asking for monetary donations or gifts for 13 and older boys and girls.

As for the thief, if the person responsible is caught, Koch said she'd like to see justice served in a very specific way: "Restitution, volunteer. They need to come in and see what all is done here."