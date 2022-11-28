EXETER TWP., Pa. - A girl is in critical condition after being shot in the clubhouse of a Berks County development, police say.

It happened just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Laurel Springs development off of East Neversink Road, said Exeter Township police.

Someone in the men's bathroom shot a gun, and the bullet traveled into the women's bathroom, hitting the girl in the stomach, police said.

The girl was rushed to the hospital where she remains in critical condition Monday, police said.

The person who fired the gun fled the scene, but police have since identified a suspect and expect to issue an arrest warrant later Monday.

County detectives are also involved in the investigation, police said.