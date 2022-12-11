CUMRU TWP., Pa. - A unique holiday event was held near Shillington, Berks County on Sunday.

GiGi & Emi's Warm Winter Project hosted a Christmas ugly sweater skating event at Skateaway.

The event featured dancing, games, food and, of course, skating.

All proceeds go towards buying socks, blankets, jackets and other items for the homeless in Berks County.

The fundraiser was hosted by two young Berks County residents, Gigi and Emi Lundy, and their family.

"They started raising money last year and they just became an official non-profit over the summer," said Nicole Lundy.

The benefit raised more than $3,000.